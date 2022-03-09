Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.70.
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$76.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$35.83 and a 1-year high of C$79.54.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
