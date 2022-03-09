Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after buying an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 486,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 845,393 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

