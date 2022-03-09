Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 618 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Waters by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $307.11 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $264.67 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

