Canandaigua National Corp Has $342,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

