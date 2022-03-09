Canandaigua National Corp Invests $230,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,921,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waters by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 489,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,848,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waters by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $307.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $264.67 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

