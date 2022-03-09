Canandaigua National Corp Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,744,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $38.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

