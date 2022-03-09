Cango (CANG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Cango to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CANG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 2,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $460.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.31. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Cango by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cango by 945.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cango by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

