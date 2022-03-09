Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 55 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 144.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.0% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

