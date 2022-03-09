Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ovintiv were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 156.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 109,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

