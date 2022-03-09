Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 160 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ryder System by 86.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

