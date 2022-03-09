Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,624 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 11.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in People’s United Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,412,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,443,000 after buying an additional 284,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,082,000 after buying an additional 129,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

