Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 993 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after purchasing an additional 779,939 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,814,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,361,000 after buying an additional 150,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 228,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 60,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock worth $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

