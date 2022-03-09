CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00.

CDNA stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after buying an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,636,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,697,000 after buying an additional 193,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 405,392 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

CareDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

