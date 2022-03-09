Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$217.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$245.00 to C$217.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Cargojet from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$240.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$222.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

TSE CJT opened at C$149.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$175.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$183.57. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$144.14 and a twelve month high of C$214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.