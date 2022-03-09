Carlson Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $124,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.84. 264,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average of $231.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

