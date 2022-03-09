Carlson Capital Management Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.68 on Wednesday, reaching $200.47. 1,946,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,657,527. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average of $218.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

