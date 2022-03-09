Carlson Capital Management Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 261.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 0.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,721. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.