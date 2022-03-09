Carlson Capital Management Has $948,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 1,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

