Carlson Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of HON traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 62,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,073. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.