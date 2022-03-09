Carlson Capital Management Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.5% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,202,000 after purchasing an additional 211,922 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

MMM stock traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. The company had a trading volume of 70,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,003. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average is $175.04. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

