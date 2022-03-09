Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $15.88

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.88, but opened at $17.01. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 489,576 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.