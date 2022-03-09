Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 37,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

