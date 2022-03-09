Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

CSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE:CSV opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $843.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

