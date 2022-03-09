Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

CRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.62. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.15.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.