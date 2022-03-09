Casper Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.88 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $266.14 million and $11.88 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042355 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.55 or 0.06531532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,966.87 or 1.00055877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,718,482,725 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,886,197 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

