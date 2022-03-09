Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.21 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

