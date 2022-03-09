Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 10.6%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.07. 13,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 331,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
