Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Down 10.6%

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.07. 13,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 331,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

