CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

CX opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,565,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 851,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,548,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

