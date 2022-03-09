CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Barclays reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.
CX opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.
About CEMEX (Get Rating)
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
