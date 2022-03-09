CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Increased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.