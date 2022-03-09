Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

