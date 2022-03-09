Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CNTY traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,451. The company has a market cap of $334.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 2.91. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.
A number of research firms recently commented on CNTY. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
