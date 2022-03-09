Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3,222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,508,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $89.98 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28.

