Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

