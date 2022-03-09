Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.21. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

