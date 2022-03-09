Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 121 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 172.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $217.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.44 and a 1 year high of $250.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Carlisle Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.