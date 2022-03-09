Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,761,000 after acquiring an additional 949,632 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 298.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264,296 shares during the period. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYD opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

