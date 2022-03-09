Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $304,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FJUL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 763,332 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 39,568 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Shares of FJUL opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

