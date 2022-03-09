Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 2,322 iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of SDG opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.054 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.