Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canon were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 65.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Canon by 89.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CAJ. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

