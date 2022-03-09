Cetera Investment Advisers Has $214,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 236.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,156 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $387,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.29 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

