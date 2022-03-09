Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $164,000.
BATS:DBJA opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (DBJA)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.