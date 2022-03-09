Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $164,000.

BATS:DBJA opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

