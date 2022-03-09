Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,112 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,347,000 after buying an additional 412,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after buying an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -282.38, a P/E/G ratio of 30.45 and a beta of -0.41. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

