Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 131 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $107.72 and a twelve month high of $148.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

