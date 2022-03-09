Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGLT stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.94. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.