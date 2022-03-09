CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 8.3%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.41 and last traded at $85.50. 42,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,358,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Barclays upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. State Street Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CF Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,707,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,439,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

