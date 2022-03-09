CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Reaches $0.0359 on Major Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $886.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,388,641 coins and its circulating supply is 46,188,422 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

