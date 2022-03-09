Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

