China Pharma (CPHI) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

China Pharma (NYSE: CPHI – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare China Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Pharma’s peers have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Pharma and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $10.87 million -$2.87 million -4.11 China Pharma Competitors $1.94 billion $260.71 million 0.18

China Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than China Pharma. China Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of China Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of China Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -37.46% -50.83% -18.35% China Pharma Competitors -4,326.73% -133.80% -12.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A China Pharma Competitors 5663 20086 42495 828 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.64%. Given China Pharma’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

China Pharma peers beat China Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About China Pharma (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products. The company was founded by Zhi Lin Li on January 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.