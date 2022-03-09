Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

