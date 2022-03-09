Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 293,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

