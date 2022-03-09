Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.
NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CDTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
